(file)

Highway 97 closed in Lake Country

The highway is currently closed to both northbound and southboud traffic around Beaver Lake Road

Highway 97 is closed just south of Beaver Lake Road due to a motor vehicle accident, according to Kelowna RCMP.

With the closure, RCMP have asked commuters to take a detour via John Hindle Drive to Glenmore Road North to bypass the accident.

According to Drive BC, emergency vehicles are on scene and are assessing the accident.

It’s not known when the accident will be cleared of if anyone is injured from the collision.

The next update on the condition will be at 6:45 p.m., according to Drive BC.

To remain up-to-date on the road conditions, you can visit Drive BC’s website.

