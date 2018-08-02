A look at the mudslide currently closing Highway 97. Drive BC photo.

Highway 97 north of Cache Creek reopens to single-lane alternating traffic

Loon Lake Road also closed due to mudslides, and Highway 24 down to single-lane alternating traffic.

UPDATE 8:40 p.m.: Highway 97 north of Cache Creek to Clinton has reopened to single-lane alternating traffic with a pilot car. Expect delays of up to 30 minutes.

— —

UPDATE 7:50 p.m.: Highway 97 remains closed from approximately 21km north of Cache Creek to Clinton due to mudslides. DriveBC has an estimated opening time of 9 p.m. on August 2.

Highway 97 is open from Cache Creek to the junction with Highway 99.

DriveBC is reporting heavy traffic volumes on Highway 24 near Little Fort. Traffic is also down to single-lane alternating on Highway 24 due to a vehicle rollover, with RCMP and BC Ambulance Service on site.

Sources at Loon Lake report that Loon Lake Road is closed in both directions due to several mudslides on the road. There is no estimated time of reopening, but equipment is on site.

For information about highway closures, go to www.drivebc.ca.

— —

Highway 97 is closed in both directions between Clinton and Cache Creek because of mudslides, according to Drive BC.

Alternate routes are available on Highway 24 to Highway 5 but no detour is available to Loon Lake Road, according to Drive BC.

There’s no estimated time of opening, with the next update expected at 4 p.m., according to Drive BC.

