Highway 97 crash near Vernon impacting traffic

BX-Swan Lake firefighters are busy battling a fire and now a crash.
The crew has been assisting with the lumber yard fire in Spallumcheen Thursday when a motor vehicle incident on Highway 97 and Stickle Road was reported around 4:30 p.m.
A car and a trailer with some ATVs were involved in the crash.
The northbound lane is blocked and traffic is being re-routed around the scene.
No major injuries were reported.
The firefighters were also called to a false alarm of an RV fire on the highway Thursday morning.
