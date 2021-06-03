Highway 97 crash near Vernon impacting traffic

A two-vehicle incident on Highway 97 north of Vernon at Stickle Road is hindering northbound traffic. (Brendan Shykora-Morning Star)

BX-Swan Lake firefighters are busy battling a fire and now a crash.

The crew has been assisting with the lumber yard fire in Spallumcheen Thursday when a motor vehicle incident on Highway 97 and Stickle Road was reported around 4:30 p.m.

A car and a trailer with some ATVs were involved in the crash.

The northbound lane is blocked and traffic is being re-routed around the scene.

No major injuries were reported.

The firefighters were also called to a false alarm of an RV fire on the highway Thursday morning.

READ MORE: Lumberyard fire contained, Hwy. 97 still closed northwest of Vernon

READ MORE: False alarm for RV fire on Highway 97 north of Vernon

@VernonNews

newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Transportation