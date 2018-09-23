Highway 97 crash near Vernon sends two to hospital

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP attend to a two vehicle collision on Highway 97 at Bernie Road near Vernon Sept. 20.

Just after 11:30 a.m., the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP responded to a two vehicle collision at Highway 97 and Bernie Road. Two vehicles collided when a vehicle attempted a left hand turn onto Highway 97 from Bernie Road, colliding with a south bound vehicle. Both vehicles sustained significant damages and had air bag deployments. The two drivers, and only occupants of each vehicle, were transported by BC Ambulance Service to the nearest medical facility for what appeared to be minor injuries.

“Historically this particular section of Highway 97 can be dangerous as there is a hill that crests on either side of Bernie Road, making the left hand turn north bound particularly risky,” said Const. Kelly Brett. “It is fortunate that there were no serious injuries during this collision and motorists are reminded to take caution when entering onto a highway from a non-controlled intersection.”

A 37-year-old Vernon man may face potential charges under the motor vehicle act, however the investigation is still on-going.

