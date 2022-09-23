A two-vehicle crash north of Armstrong slowed Friday morning traffic on Highway 97A. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
Highway 97A crash north of Armstrong
Two vehicles involved in Friday morning collision, one rolled over
A vehicle collision north of Armstrong slowed Friday morning traffic on Highway 97A.
Two vehicles were involved in the collision, which saw one rolled over on its side near Back Enderby Road.
Traffic was slowed in the area.
@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter
and subscribe to our daily newsletter.
car crashNorth Okanagan Regional District
Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.