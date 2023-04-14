Highway 97 in Okanagan Falls is closed in both directions following a vehicle incident on Friday. (Photo- DriveBC)

Highway 97 in Okanagan Falls is closed in both directions following a vehicle incident on Friday. (Photo- DriveBC)

UPDATE: Highway 97 in Okanagan Falls reopens after multi-vehicle incident

Road has opened in both directions: DriveBC

Update: 4:25 p.m.

DriveBC reports that Highway 97 in Okanagan Falls has reopened in both directions following a multi-vehicle incident earlier on Friday afternoon, April 14.

During the closure, motorists were directed to a detour via Oliver Ranch Road.

Original: 3:20 p.m.

Highway 97 in Okanagan Falls is closed in both directions Friday, April 14, following a multi-vehicle incident.

DriveBC says Alba Road has been closed since roughly 2:30 p.m.

A detour is available via Oliver Ranch Road.

DriveBC’s next update will be made available after 3:30 p.m.

READ ALSO: Demolition begins on historic Penticton Bogners building

@lgllockhart
logan.lockhart@pentictonwesternnews.com

Highway 97NewsOkanaganPenticton

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
RCMP at Kelowna Hells Angels clubhouse to ‘keep the peace’ amidst forfeiture

Just Posted

Regional District of North Okanagan Cherryville director Jim Johnson is upset with the B.C. Electoral Boundary Commission’s final report that calls for his community to be moved out of Vernon-Lumby to the Kootenay-Monashee region. (Colin Baxter photo)
Cherryville director disgusted with boundary report

Peter Barss and Katherine Lawrence of Rivershore Nursery in Mara are one of five recipients of the Shuswap Watershed Council’s grant funding for 2023. (Erin Vieira photo)
Grants awarded to Shuswap farmers for projects that help protect water quality

Vernon Fire Rescue Services and the City of Vernon have offered reminders to businesses on how to keep themselves fire safe Friday, April 14, 2023. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
City advises Vernon businesses on how to avoid fires

Vernon’s Adian Wattie tries to score from behind the goal against Nick Sheedy and the Adelaide Thunder during the 2023 Commonwealth Cup box lacrosse tournament in Melbourne, Austrialia. (Contributed)
Vernon player scores four in final for Canada