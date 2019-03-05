Crews remain at the scene of a rock slide on Highway 97 north of Summerland. The highway has been reopened. (John Arendt/Summerland Review)

Highway 97 now open past Summerland slide area

Cost of slide, road work and detours tops $750,000

Traffic is moving normally along Highway 97 north of Summerland as the road is now open and a detour around a rock slide has been closed.

The highway opened Tuesday around 8 a.m., after a road closure lasting more than a month.

Steve Sirett, district manager of the Okanagan Shuswap District with the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure said the highway is now open, although the southbound lane nearest the rock face remains closed.

“Other than the lane being closed, life will go on as usual,” he said.

A rock slide occurred near Callan Road north of Summerland on Jan. 31 and after further slide movement, the highway was closed at that site on Feb. 2.

Initially, motorists travelling past the slide area had to take a lengthy detour using Highways 3A, 3, 5A, 97C and 97. Later, detours were put in place using forest service roads.

The much shorter Callan Road detour was opened on Feb. 11, resulting in a much more direct route past the slide area.

RELATED: Shorter detour for Highway 97 commuters in the Okanagan

RELATED: Callan Rd. to have intermittent closures on Feb. 16

The speed limit is 90 kilometres an hour in the area where the road had been closed. No stopping is allowed through the slide area.

The Callan Road detour is now closed off and will eventually be decommissioned.

Sirett said crews will continue to monitor the slide area as temperatures warm up.

“It’s been well below zero all of February,” he said, adding that mild weather and rain could result in future slide activity.

RELATED: Bypass in place around Highway 97 rock slide

RELATED: Highway 97 rock slides have occurred in the past

Argo Road Maintenance has been assessing the slope and removing material.

More than 20,000 cubic metres of rock and debris has been removed from the site. This is the equivalent of eight Olympic swimming pools.

The cost of the road closure, clearing work and detours is estimated at more than $750,000 at present. Sirett said the total cost is expected to come to around $1 million.

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Previous story
Teen explains why he defied his mom and got vaccinated against measles
Next story
David Suzuki to speak in at UBC Okanagan

Just Posted

Update: New trial underway for Armstrong man facing sexual assault charges

Convicted in 2015, the Armstrong accused successfully appealed; new trial started Tuesday in Vernon

Highway 97 now open past Summerland slide area

Cost of slide, road work and detours tops $750,000

Civic Award and Community Awards finalists revealed in Okanagan

The 44th annual awards will recognize volunteers, artists, athletes and business leaders in the Okanagan

Downtown Vernon events draw crowds

More than 60,000 people took in 25+ events in the streets of downtown Vernon in 2018

UPDATE: Two snowmobilers missing near Vernon found safe

Snowmobilers failed to return home Monday from the Bouleau Lake area

Harbour seal found on Vancouver beach with 23 shotgun pellets in face

The seal was seriously injured by birdshot, now in treatment at the Marine Mammal Rescue Centre

MP calls for federal review after B.C. serial killer downgraded to medium-security prison

Cody Legebokoff, found guilty in the deaths of four women, has been transferred to a facility in Ontario

David Suzuki to speak in at UBC Okanagan

Suzuki will be joined by Ian Mauro to discuss climate change

Long-term fix demanded for Highway 1 potholes

Shuswap resident reports seeing potholes patched over and over

Bus that replaced Greyhound not following licence requirements

Rider Express is required to run daily service from Calgary to Vancouver but only provides weekly

Column: UFO sightings not unusual in the Shuswap

In Plain View by Lachlan Labere

Course to support Okanagan veterans coming to West Kelowna

The 2 day course will be open to all community members

Trudeau hunkers down in Ottawa after second minister resigns over SNC-Lavalin

He cancelled his scheduled visit to Regina today

Warriors look to take series lead over Wenatchee Wild

The Warriors will take on the Wild March 5

Most Read