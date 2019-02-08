Highway 97 remains closed due to rockslide

More updates to come today on Highway 97 near Summerland

via @DriveBC – #BCHwy97 closed due to rock slide between Bridgeman Rd and N Beach Rd in #Summerland. No est time of opening. Slope stability concerns, monitoring in progress. Detour info: https://t.co/Qqp0qROgfC Photo: Scalers clearing snow from blast holes. #okanagan pic.twitter.com/ddBhETlElh — BC Transportation (@TranBC) February 8, 2019

Highway 97 near Summerland remains closed this morning, due to a rockslide.

The slide is located between Bridgeman Road and North Beach Road. No vehicles are being allowed through the area due to the instability of the slope.

Two existing detours are in place, one involves Highway 3A, Highway 3, Highway 5A and Highway 97.

Another detour, for vehicles five tonnes or less followed the 201 Forest Service Road. The road can be accessed via Warren Avenue and Carmi Avenue in Penticton and off Highway 33 near McCulloch Road in Kelowna. Signage and traffic control have been installed at both locations.

The speed limit along this road is 50 kilometres an hour.

Paula Cousins, the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure’s Deputy Director for the Southern Interior Region, said the ministry has been working with local First Nations groups to get a detour put in place from Callan Road past the slide area and back to the highway.

This detour will require between 3,000 and 4,000 cubic metres of fill to construct a couple of hundred metres of connecting road.

Crews will work two 10-hour shifts each day for four to five days to get this detour in place, provided there are no unexpected issues during the construction.

At the site of the rock slide, crews are continuing to work to stabilize the rock face.

#BCHwy97 rock slide update (will require a few tweets): slope movement continues this AM, so closure remains for safety reasons; no estimated time of opening. Drilling has resumed while slope monitoring continues. Heavier drilling equipment cannot be used due to instability. pic.twitter.com/eE1wyPxiH5 — BC Transportation (@TranBC) February 7, 2019

