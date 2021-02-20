UPDATE: Highway 97A reopened south of Enderby following vehicle incident

Drive BC is reporting a closure of Highway 97A south of Enderby. (Drive BC Image)

The highway was closed Saturday as crews recovered a crashed vehicle

Update: 3:20 p.m.

Highway 97A has been reopened following a vehicle incident, Drive BC reports.

CLEAR – #BCHwy97A – Vehicle incident and recovery is now clear south of #Enderby. Expect some delays due to congestion. — DriveBC (@DriveBC) February 20, 2021

In a Twitter notification, DriveBC said drivers should “expect some delays due to congestion.” No details have yet been shared regarding the incident.

Drive BC reports Highway 97A is closed south of Enderby for a vehicle recovery.

The closure is near the highway’s intersection with Back Enderby Road about 8km south of Enderby. A detour is in effect using McLeery and Lansdowne Roads. Drivers in the area should watch out for traffic control in the area.

An update on the condition of the road is expected at 6 p.m.



