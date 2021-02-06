Update: Highway 97A reopens after vehicle recovery

A crashed vehicle was being removed on the highway south of Sicamous.

Highway 97 is closed as crews work to remove a crashed vehicle. (Google Maps Image)

Update 12:30 p.m:

The highway has reopened.

Original Story:

Highway 97A is closed in both directions as crews work to remove a crashed vehicle.

Drive BC reported just after 11 a.m. Saturday (Feb.6) the closure is 15km south of Hamilton Road in the Mara area.

CLOSED #BCHwy97A in both directions for a vehicle recovery approx. 15km south of Hamilton Road, detour in effect at #BCHwy97B. Watch for traffic control and expect delays. Details: https://t.co/YzrXg4Uw9U — DriveBC (@DriveBC) February 6, 2021

Drivers are advised to detour around the closed area using Highway 97 B.



