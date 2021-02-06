Highway 97 is closed as crews work to remove a crashed vehicle. (Google Maps Image)

Highway 97 is closed as crews work to remove a crashed vehicle. (Google Maps Image)

Update: Highway 97A reopens after vehicle recovery

A crashed vehicle was being removed on the highway south of Sicamous.

Update 12:30 p.m:

The highway has reopened.

Original Story:

Highway 97A is closed in both directions as crews work to remove a crashed vehicle.

Drive BC reported just after 11 a.m. Saturday (Feb.6) the closure is 15km south of Hamilton Road in the Mara area.

Drivers are advised to detour around the closed area using Highway 97 B.


jim.elliot@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

road rage

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Super Bowl Sunday: WorkSafeBC plans to conduct random COVID-19 safety inspections
Next story
‘Stay the path’: Vernon mayor echoes Bonnie Henry on extended COVID-19 orders

Just Posted

The Regional District of North Okanagan is offering a promotion to get more participation in its new dog licencing program. (Šari Dale photo)
North Okanagan district rewarding dog owners who get their licence

Licence holders will get savings on a dog tag if 1,500 more dogs are licenced by March 5

A Nelson Leafs player takes a shot on a Beaver Valley Nitehawks goaltender during the 2020 playoffs. The KIJHL announced Saturday it was cancelling the 2020-21 season. Photo: Jim Bailey/Trail Times
KIJHL cancels season due to ongoing COVID-19 restrictions

It’s the second straight season the KIJHL has had to shut down prematurely

Vernon mayor Victor Cumming is featured in a video by the Downtown Vernon Association highlighting business that are open during COVID-19. (DVA image)
‘Stay the path’: Vernon mayor echoes Bonnie Henry on extended COVID-19 orders

Restrictions on gatherings, events and more were extended until further notice Friday

Highway 97 is closed as crews work to remove a crashed vehicle. (Google Maps Image)
Update: Highway 97A reopens after vehicle recovery

A crashed vehicle was being removed on the highway south of Sicamous.

Most of the Okanagan and Shuswap is receiving fresh snow on Feb. 6. (Jim Elliot/Salmon Arm Observer)
Fresh snow falls on much of Okanagan and Shuswap

Travel advisories are in place for two Southern Interior highways.

Anne Hung, 15, dances to ‘Les Sylphide’ while competing in the classical ballet solo en-point division of the 67th annual Chilliwack Lions Club Music and Dance Festival in Chilliwack on Feb. 6, 2014. Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021 is Ballet Day. (Jenna Hauck/Chilliwack Progress file)
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Feb. 7 to 13

Ballet Day, Dump Your Significant Jerk Day and Darwin Day are all coming up this week

At Strathcona Park, in Vancouver, an entire village of homeless campers still occupying 400 tents after over three months. Concerns have mounted about the spread of COVID-19 among hundreds of people living in tight quarters. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Who controls Vancouver’s Strathcona park? Police clash with tent city residents

Vancouver councillor says it’s clear the encampment is ‘under the leadership of criminal elements’

In this July 30, 2018, file photo, former Calgary Flames hockey team captain Jarome Iginla announces his retirement from the NHL at a news conference in Calgary, Alberta. Iginla, the first Black player to lead the NHL in points and goals and to win an Olympic gold medal, is expected to headline the Hockey Hall of Fame’s 2020 induction class, to be announced Wednesday, June 24, 2020. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP, File)
Former Calgary Flames captain Jarome Iginla to coach minor hockey in Kelowna

NHL legend moving from Boston to coach Under-15 minor hockey in Kelowna

A man wears a protective face mask as he walks past an opened restaurant patio on Granville Street in Vancouver, Wednesday, May 20, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Super Bowl Sunday: WorkSafeBC plans to conduct random COVID-19 safety inspections

Bars, restaurants and pubs have been warned not to offer special promotions or ticketed events

The view from Princeton Grasslands, the former Currie Ranch. Photo Graham Osborne
Millions of dollars invested in protecting former Princeton ranch

The Nature Trust of B.C. is taking responsibility for the grasslands north of Princeton

One person was airlifted to hospital after explosions were heard and a fire ripped through an Oliver residence Thursday, Feb. 4 2020. (Cristal Cook / Facebook)
One airlifted to hospital after explosions, fire in South Okanagan

A residence and vehicle were both destroyed

Robert's mother marvels at her son's recovery. Photo submitted
Desperately ill Princeton baby makes recovery

Parents Destiny and Cody get ready to bring home their son

Montreal Canadiens captain Shea Weber, flanked by his family and assistant captains, receives a drawing in commemoration of his 1000th NHL game on Tuesday, Feb. 2. (Submitted)
Salmon Arm artist picked to draw Shea Weber to recognize 1,000th game

Canadiens staff had no idea Justin Maas lives near Weber’s hometown when they commissioned him

Charlie Hammerton, 101, in front of his car. (Brennan Phillips - Penticton Western News)
Age no barrier to driving for 101-year-old South Okanagan World War 2 vet

Charlie Hammerton celebrated his 101st in January

Most Read