Highway 97A crash north of Enderby ‘quickly cleared’

Highway 97A north of Enderby was quickly reopened following a two-vehicle incident Monday, June 29, 2020. (Brendan Shykora - Vernon Morning Star file)

Highway 97A was closed just north of Enderby after a two-vehicle incident, but was “quickly cleared.”

DriveBC announced the closure between Brickyard and Old Salmon Arm roads, about two kilometres north of Enderby, just after 4:30 p.m.

But after four minutes, the BC Ministry of Transportation agency announced it was “quickly cleared.”

QUICKLY CLEARED – #BCHwy97A is now OPEN north of #Enderby after a vehicle incident. — DriveBC (@DriveBC) June 29, 2020

