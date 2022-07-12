Highway 97A north of Vernon closed

Incident near Greenhow Road shuts down highway in Spallumcheen

Northbound traffic near the Highway 97-Highway 97A junction north of Vernon is being detoured to Pleasant Valley Road as a motor-vehicle incident has closed Highway 97A near Greenhow Road in Spallumcheen. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)

Highway 97A at the north end of Swan Lake is closed due to a motor-vehicle collision between a dump truck and a pickup truck.

DriveBC says the incident is between the start of Highway 97A and Greenhow Road.

Assessment is in progress.

UPDATE – #BCHwy97A NB CLOSED due to a vehicle incident at the #BCHwy97 junction in #SpallumcheenBC, north of #VernonBC. Local detour in effect. SB traffic is getting by on the shoulder. #ArmstrongBC #SwanLakeBC

— DriveBC (@DriveBC) July 12, 2022

All traffic is being detoured via Greenhow Road.

Southbound traffic from Kamloops is not affected.

An update is expected at 1:30 p.m.

