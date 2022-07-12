Northbound traffic near the Highway 97-Highway 97A junction north of Vernon is being detoured to Pleasant Valley Road as a motor-vehicle incident has closed Highway 97A near Greenhow Road in Spallumcheen. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)

Northbound traffic near the Highway 97-Highway 97A junction north of Vernon is being detoured to Pleasant Valley Road as a motor-vehicle incident has closed Highway 97A near Greenhow Road in Spallumcheen. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)

Highway 97A north of Vernon closed

Incident near Greenhow Road shuts down highway in Spallumcheen

Highway 97A at the north end of Swan Lake is closed due to a motor-vehicle collision between a dump truck and a pickup truck.

DriveBC says the incident is between the start of Highway 97A and Greenhow Road.

Assessment is in progress.

All traffic is being detoured via Greenhow Road.

Southbound traffic from Kamloops is not affected.

An update is expected at 1:30 p.m.

auto accidentHighway 97Vernon

Previous story
More open burning restrictions coming into effect for Okanagan-Shuswap
Next story
Fraudulent Kelowna social worker facing prison wishes he could ‘go back in time’

Just Posted

Regional District of North Okanagan electoral area director and board vice-chair Amanda Shatzko has become the first Canadian woman to join the international Vital Voice fellowship. She was also awarded the Lieutenant Governors Arts and Music Award. (Contributed)
UPDATE: Vital recognition doubled for Vernon politician

Penticton court.
Princeton woman who drove car towards kids will have no criminal record

Highway 97A north of Vernon is closed due to an incident that occurred shortly after 12 p.m. Detours are in effect. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
Highway 97A north of Vernon closed

Category 2 open fires will be prohibited within the Kamloops Fire Centre as of noon on Friday, July 15, 2022. (Kamloops Fire Centre image)
More open burning restrictions coming into effect for Okanagan-Shuswap