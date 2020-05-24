Highway accident in Enderby detours traffic

Medevac helicopter called to scene; few details known at this time

A BC Ambulance helicopter was seen landing near the Splatsin Community Centre near Enderby Sunday morning, May 24, to help assist with a motor-vehicle incident on Highway 97A. (Photo submitted)

A motor vehicle accident Sunday morning, May 24, has snarled traffic on Highway 97A in Enderby.

Little is known at this time other than DriveBC saying reports of a vehicle incident blocking the highway south of Enderby at 8 a.m. The accident is believed to be between King Avenue and First Avenue.

An air ambulance helicopter was called to the scene.

Traffic is being detoured around the accident site at Granville Avenue heading south, and at Back Enderby Road northbound. Delays are expected.

#BCHwy97A Reports of a vehicle incident blocking the highway south of #EnderbyBC. Crews are en route. Local detour reported, but expect delays. #VernonBC #SalmonArmBC — DriveBC TOK (@DriveBC_TOK) May 24, 2020

More to come…



roger@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

auto accident