Highway bridge guard rail damaged in November crash to be fixed by the end of March

After being damaged by a semi truck crash in November 2018, a section of guard rail on the Bruhn Bridge is expected to be repaired by the end of the month.
Concrete barricades were placed in front of the the damaged section of guard rail obstructing the bridge’s sidewalk, which is the only pedestrian path across the Sicamous channel, resulting in it’s closure since the accident.
According to the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure, temporary repairs which will allow pedestrians back on the sidewalk will be completed in March. A more permanent solution is currently in the design phase and will be completed later this spring.
