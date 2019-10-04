An accident between two vehicles took place on Highway 97 in front of Swan Lake Nursery just before noon on Friday. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)

Highway car crash by Swan Lake Nursery results in minor injury

A woman was driven to hospital for possible whiplash following car accident just before noon Friday

A two-vehicle crash on the highway in front of Swan Lake Nursery on Friday resulted in no major injuries.

Vernon RCMP and B.C. Ambulance responded to the incident just before noon around Highway 97 and Pleasant Valley Road. According to a witness, the two vehicles were travelling side by side before making contact with one another and spinning into the barrier along the highway.

The crash involved a young man with an N plate who was driving with a young woman in the passenger seat. The second vehicle was driven by an older woman with no passengers.

The young female passenger was driven to hospital for possible whiplash.

Adam Schultz and Nicole Defoe witnessed the event as they were driving behind the vehicles, and pulled over to check on the drivers and passengers. They said everyone involved in the crash appeared shocked but otherwise relatively unharmed.

“The kid went to go merge into the left lane and the lady that was behind her was flying along and got up alongside him before he merged,” said Schultz.

Highway 97 heading into Vernon was reduced to single-lane traffic for about an hour, and a line of cars developed shortly after first responders arrived.

By one 1 p.m. tow trucks had removed both vehicles from the road, and traffic was allowed to resume at a regular pace.

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
