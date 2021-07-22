A location of the current highway closure on the Trans Canada Highway east of Revelstoke. (DriveBC)

A location of the current highway closure on the Trans Canada Highway east of Revelstoke. (DriveBC)

Highway closed east of Revelstoke

There is no estimated time or reopening

The Trans Canada Highway is closed east of Revelstoke in Glacier National Park due to a vehicle incident.

At this time DriveBC is reporting that there is no estimated time of reopening, however there will be another update at 5 p.m.

Sign up for the Revelstoke Review’s daily newsletter.

 

@RevelstokeRevue
editor@revelstoketimesreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

TransCanada

Previous story
Osoyoos mayor calls the Nk’Mip fire a ‘horrendous situation’

Just Posted

WorkBC Vernon is offering how they can support job seekers and employers, at a time of great shifts in the labour market, and why it’s best to look at the resources available sooner than later. (Black Press file photo)
Resources, support available for Vernon job seekers, employers

A fire burning in the hills in the BX/Spallumcheen area is being actioned by a helicopter bucketing water Monday afternoon. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)
Greenhow fire in Spallumcheen continues to flare up

The Michaud Creek fire on July 17. Photo: BC Wildfire Service
UPDATE: Edgewood evacuated due to growing Michaud Creek wildfire

This goose family went for a leisurely stroll down Vernon's Main Street Saturday, April 25. (Dave Deshane photo)
Vernon’s scare-to-kill goose tactic ‘doomed to fail’: Animal rights group