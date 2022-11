RCMP pictured at a motor vehicle incident during snowy conditions. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media)

Highway 97A Is closed between Grindrod and Enderby.

DriveBC reports show a vehicle incident at Springbend Road, six kilometres north of Enderby around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22.

The road is closed to all traffic except emergency vehicles.

A detour is in effect.

