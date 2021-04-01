Traffic is bumper-to-bumper on Hwy. 97A north of Vernon April 1, 2021, while emergency crews respond to a two-vehicle incident involving a semi. (Brendan Shykora - Vernon Morning Star)
Highway crash involving semi gnarls Vernon traffic
Traffic backed up to weigh scales on Hwy. 97 northbound lanes
Emergency crews are responding to reports of a vehicle T-boned by a semi on Highway 97 north of Vernon.
BX-Swan Lake firefighters are on scene at Meadowlark Road where the crash is affecting northbound traffic.
Traffic is backed up to the weigh stations around one kilometre south of the scene.
@caitleerach
Caitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here