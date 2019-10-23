Highway improvements to be discussed at Enderby open house

The open house will be held Wednesday, Oct. 23 from 5-7:30 p.m. at the Enderby Seniors Centre

The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure is inviting the public to an open house to discuss how to improve the highway in the Enderby/Splatsin area.

Ministry staff will be available to answer questions and share a variety of options for improving the traffic flow and safety of Highway 97A, which runs through the heart of the city and carries about 14,000 vehicles per day (and up to 18,000 in the summer).

The open house takes place at the Enderby Seniors Centre (1101 George Street) from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday evening. It comes as part of the Ministry’s Highway 97A – Enderby/Splatsin Transportation Study, which is currently in the planning stage.

Public workshops were held in Enderby and Splatsin earlier this year to gather ideas and input on potential improvements. Some of the options include intersection upgrades, highway capacity upgrades, highway access modifications, alternative routes and traffic control measures.

According to the Enderby/Splatsin Transportation Plan developed in May, the highway is near capacity with very few gaps in traffic, making turns from side streets difficult – especially in the summer. Making matters worse, traffic levels have been steadily rising since 2011.

The report does find that the intersections within Enderby are functioning well.

For those who want to provide feedback but are unable to attend, the open house materials will be posted online at gov.bc.ca/highway97a-enderby-splastin-study.

