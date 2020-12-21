Highway to be closed east of Revelstoke this afternoon for avalanche control

Highway 1 will be closed east of Revelstoke this afternoon for avalanche control.
Works is planned at multiple locations between Revelstoke and Golden from 3 p.m. to midnight.
#BCHwy1 Avalanche Control work planned for Rogers Pass today from 3 pm to midnight.#Revelstoke #GoldenBC #GlacNatPark
DriveBC is also reporting that avalanche control is scheduled for west of Revelstoke on Highway 1 starting at 5 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 22 until 7 a.m.
