Highway to be closed east of Revelstoke this afternoon for avalanche control

Trans-Canada Highway will be closed from 3 p.m. to midnight

Cadets of the 222 Royal Canadian Air Cadet Squadron - Shuswap, take a look at howitzer artillery pieces used for avalanche control at Rogers Pass on Saturday, March 2, 2020. (Contributed)

Highway 1 will be closed east of Revelstoke this afternoon for avalanche control.

Works is planned at multiple locations between Revelstoke and Golden from 3 p.m. to midnight.

DriveBC is also reporting that avalanche control is scheduled for west of Revelstoke on Highway 1 starting at 5 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 22 until 7 a.m.

