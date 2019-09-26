Vernon crews to fix Highway 97 leak

Traffic will be affected during repairs while teams tackle persistent leak

Motorists can expect slow traffic moving along Highway 97 next week, as crews are preparing to fix leaking water valves.

The mid-street leak on Hwy. 97 and 22nd Avenue has been an ongoing issue but now crews are ready to tackle it.

Northbound traffic on Hwy. 97 between 21st Avenue and 32nd Avenue will be down to single lane between Monday, Sept. 30 and Friday, Oct. 4 from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. daily.

Sidewalks will still be open during the project, and the city says “every effort will be made” to minimize disruptions in the area.

