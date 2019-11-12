Highways slippery in Vernon area after first snowfall hits North Okanagan

DriveBC is reporting of slushy and slippery highway conditions throughout the North Okanagan

The North Okanagan saw its first snowfall of the year. DriveBC is reporting of slippery stretches of highway in the Vernon area. (Photo: DriveBC)

The first real snowfall of the year has arrived in Vernon and throughout the North Okanagan and Shuswap.

Driving conditions are slushy and slippery along Highway 97 between Grandview Flats Road N and Monte Creek for about 70 km.

The highway also has compact snow between Grandview Flats Road N and Crystal Waters Road – 13 km south of Coldstream and 17 km north of Vernon. Conditions are slushy and slippery according to DriveBC.

DriveBC also reports that compact snow has built up on Highway 6 for 95 km between 25 Avenue and Monashee Summit. That highway section goes through Lumby, Lavington, Shuswap Falls and Cherryville.

Snowfall is expected to total 10 to 15 cm on Tuesday in Vernon and the North Okanagan. Environment Canada warns that rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult and drivers should adjust accordingly.

