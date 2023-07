Fall from SilverStar Resort hike puts patient in hospital

A hiker was injured after falling from the Village View trail at SilverStar Mountain Resort. (Alltrails.com photo)

An unfortunate fall from a trail sent one person to hospital Wednesday afternoon.

The hiker was on the Village View Trail at SilverStar Mountain Resort where they reportedly took a long fall.

BC Emergency Health Services was called at 12:18 p.m. July 19 and responded with one ambulance.

Paramedics cared for and transported the patient to hospital.

