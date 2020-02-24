‘Hilariously bad’: RCMP looking for couple with forged, paper Alberta licence plate

Mounties said the car crashed when it lost a wheel but the duo ran away as police arrived

Mounties are looking for a couple who ran away from police after their car, which had a forged, paper Alberta licence plate on it, lost a wheel and crashed in Port Coquitlam last month.

In a Monday news release, Coquitlam RCMP said they were looking for a man and a woman who were driving a grey 2005 Nissan Altima on the Mary Hill Bypass near Shaughnessy Street at about 8:20 p.m. on Jan. 8.

Mounties said the car crashed when it lost a wheel but the duo ran away as police arrived.

Under an illegal licence plate cover, the car had a “hilariously bad” licence plate forgeries Mounties had ever seen: it was made of paper and printed out on a colour printer.

“At first blush this licence plate is terribly funny, but there are serious consequences,” said Cpl. Michael McLaughlin.

“People with forged plates are often driving with no insurance, or their vehicles are not roadworthy, or both.”

