Mounties are looking for a couple who were driving a car with this forged, paper licence plate on Jan. 8, 2020. (Coqutilam RCMP)

‘Hilariously bad’: RCMP looking for couple with forged, paper Alberta licence plate

Mounties said the car crashed when it lost a wheel but the duo ran away as police arrived

Mounties are looking for a couple who ran away from police after their car, which had a forged, paper Alberta licence plate on it, lost a wheel and crashed in Port Coquitlam last month.

In a Monday news release, Coquitlam RCMP said they were looking for a man and a woman who were driving a grey 2005 Nissan Altima on the Mary Hill Bypass near Shaughnessy Street at about 8:20 p.m. on Jan. 8.

Mounties said the car crashed when it lost a wheel but the duo ran away as police arrived.

Under an illegal licence plate cover, the car had a “hilariously bad” licence plate forgeries Mounties had ever seen: it was made of paper and printed out on a colour printer.

“At first blush this licence plate is terribly funny, but there are serious consequences,” said Cpl. Michael McLaughlin.

“People with forged plates are often driving with no insurance, or their vehicles are not roadworthy, or both.”

VIDEO: Driver tries to cross Port Mann Bridge with only three working wheels

ALSO READ: Licence plate mandatory even if your car features a zombie and shark tail, Delta police say

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

RCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
‘They were loved’: Illicit drug overdoses kill 981 in 2019, fourth year of opioid crisis
Next story
More snow for SilverStar

Just Posted

More snow for SilverStar

Pow days a plenty at Vernon’s own ski resort

Partnership aims to reduce risk of abuse for Armstrong city staff

Team up with Municipal Insurance Association to create plan to protect local government workers

Vernon Vipers getting Wild for opening round

Snakes will take on Wenatchee with the Wild holding home-ice advantage in Round 1

Making Bombs for Hitler at Vernon museum

Published author known for Second World War books for kids to read at museum

First win for longtime New Westminster skip

Donna Mychaluk wins BC Senior Women’s Curling crown after five runner-up finishes

Morning Start: Dogs can smell cancer

Your morning start for Monday, February 24, 2020

‘Hilariously bad’: RCMP looking for couple with forged, paper Alberta licence plate

Mounties said the car crashed when it lost a wheel but the duo ran away as police arrived

Summerland Steam and Princeton Posse to face off in division semifinals

Junior B hockey teams begin best of seven series on Feb. 28 in Princeton

‘They were loved’: Illicit drug overdoses kill 981 in 2019, fourth year of opioid crisis

Figures down 36% from 2018

Two scout leaders missing near Sooke after swollen creek traps troop

Third leader and scouts located, while search continues for two leaders who’d gone for help

Man sentenced for sexually assaulting woman while partying in Revelstoke

The man must now be registered as a sex offender for 10 years

Snowfall warning in effect for the Coquihalla Highway

An unstable airmass is producing heavy flurries over parts of the southern highway passes

B.C.’s seventh coronavirus patient at home in Fraser Health region

Canada in ‘containment’ as COVID-19 spreads in other countries

Harvey Weinstein found guilty of sex crimes in landmark #MeToo trial

The cases against the Hollywood mogul started the #MeToo movement

Most Read