Historic North Okanagan ranch seeks more funding to repair aging buildings

O’Keefe Ranch is seeking to have more than $182,000 in debt written off

Historic O’Keefe Ranch is seeking support from the City of Vernon to pay for buildings that are falling into disrepair. Vernon council will discuss the ranch’s requests at its next regular meeting Monday, March 27, 2023. (Ranch photo)

As its buildings fall into disrepair, the Historic O’Keefe Ranch is turning to Vernon council for help.

The O’Keefe Ranch and Interior Historical Society made a presentation to council March 13, saying many of its buildings are in “urgent need of repairs” and the ranch does not have the money to pay to have them fixed.

The society is requesting to have its operating grant from the City of Vernon bumped up from $50,000 to $150,000 this year. It is also seeking to have $70,000 of debt to the city written off, and roughly $112,000 in insurance costs written off as well.

The ranch’s debt of more than $182,000 is payable by March 31. Council is looking for more information before deciding whether to write off the debt.

Administration recommends that council have a building condition assessment completed before considering the ranch’s requests. That’s in order to identify the complete costs for the major building repairs.

If the additional funding were approved, it would come from the casino reserve.

City staff recommends that council approve the funding requests and continue its relationship with the society beyond the existing lease timeframe of 2027, and that administration be directed to begin discussions with the society’s board to renegotiate aspects of the existing lease agreement.

Council will discuss the recommendations at its next regular meeting Monday, March 27.

The Historic O’Keefe Ranch is a popular tourist attraction that is owned by the City of Vernon on Spallumcheen land.

