Historic Vernon land parcel for sale

The O’Keefe Range Land off Bella Vista Road is available; owners asking for almost $29 million

More than 2,300 acres of the O’Keefe Range Land, off Vernon’s Bella Vista Road, is for sale. Asking price is nearly $29 million. (Colliers International photo)

A historic, substantial piece of Vernon land and history is for sale.

Colliers International is selling the O’Keefe Range Lands, off Bella Vista Road, land that has been in the O’Keefe family for more than 150 years (but is separate from O’Keefe Ranch).

The asking price is $28.8 million for the 2,310-acre parcel located within the Vernon city limits — only 10 minutes from the downtown core.

The land includes more than 300 acres designated in a neighbourhood plan as medium-term residential development.

“It’s fairly unusual to have such a huge chunk of land located all within the city,” said Mark Lester, senior vice-president of unique properties for Colliers International.

The property has 20 separate land titles, ranging in size from 1.15 to 164 acres. A total of 300 acres are in the official community plan for residential development, and a very small portion of the property is in the Agricultural Land Reserve.

It also borders a 900-acre development underway off Bella Vista Road that would see a new winery constructed. Asked if a winery could be built on the O’Keefe Range Lands, Lester said he couldn’t answer that without reading an agronomist’s report to see if the land is suitable for a vineyard and winery.

Lester is becoming familiar with beautiful, unique properties in Vernon. He also has the listing for the Chelsea Estate property on Okanagan Lake, a 234-acre parcel on Cameron Road that neighbours Ellison Provincial Park and Predator Ridge Resort.

That property has been assessed at $16.5 million.

