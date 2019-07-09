History demolished in Vernon

The historic Kin Race Track was demonlished Tuesday morning. (Brieanna Charlebois - Morning Star)
The historic Kin Race Track was demonlished Tuesday morning. (Brieanna Charlebois - Morning Star)
The historic Kin Race Track was demonlished Tuesday morning. (Brieanna Charlebois - Morning Star)
The historic Kin Race Track was demonlished Tuesday morning. (Brieanna Charlebois - Morning Star)

A piece of history came crumbling down Tuesday.

The Kin Race Track grandstands were demolished by a wrecking crew, forever changing the landscape that has stood for years.

The track was believed to be the oldest active track in Canada. It’s history can be traced back to 1883, when Cornelius O’Keefe purchased an acreage of land just outside of Priest’s Valley (present-day Vernon), according to the Greater Vernon Museum and Archives.

The horse racing facility became a popular destination, filled with excitement, sweat and tears from the thousands who took part and took in the events.

“I was born on a farm just behind the race track,” said Faye Fuhr. “Spent many hours there, sad to see it go.”

The Okanagan Equestrian Society, which operated the track, battled the City of Vernon and Regional District of North Okanagan for eight years.

“The appeal has been abandoned, largely for financial reasons, and we will not be proceeding with it,” said Ed Woolley, spokesperson for the equestrian society in January. “As a result, it signals the end of Kin Race Track, at least in this incarnation.”

READ MORE: Vernon Kin Race Track appeal abandoned

The two jurisdictions have plans for recreational facilities at the site, but nothing is confirmed.

“The end of one chapter and soon to be the beginning of another,” said local resident Frank Anderson.

READ MORE: Structures at Vernon sports facility coming down

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Judge ‘shocked’ South Okanagan man’s dangerous driving didn’t kill anyone
Next story
Controversial anti-abortion movie to be screened in private Okanagan showings

Just Posted

People struck by lightning in the Okanagan share their stories

Have you ever had a close call with a bolt of lightning?

Hundreds of cadets converge in Vernon

Traning Centre welcomes more than 900 youth

UPDATED: Fraud suspect identified by RCMP

The suspect allegedly used a stolen bank card at a Armstrong gas station

Vernon Upper Room Mission recieves act of kindness

VantageOne is celebrating its 75 anniversary by offering “75 Acts of Kindness”

Vernon council unanimously approves rezoning application near heronry

Despite considerable oppostion, a qualified environmental pro’s report helps council decide on plan

History demolished in Vernon

Kin Race Track grandstands torn down to make way for future recreational opportunities

Judge ‘shocked’ South Okanagan man’s dangerous driving didn’t kill anyone

Jeff Pelly was sentenced for two dangerous driving incidents

Controversial anti-abortion movie to be screened in private Okanagan showings

‘I’ve never seen a movie quite like this,’ Landmark CEO said

Motorists delayed as crews work on highway

Portion of Highway 97 north of Summerland had been site of a rock slide in late January

Canada’s bias meant improper consultations: First Nations challenging pipeline

Chief Leah George-Wilson says Canada had an opportunity to ‘get it right’ but failed

Truck attempts swim at Kelowna boat launch, sinks

A truck was spotted a little too submerged at the downtown boat launch

Jump from this South Okanagan bridge at your own risk

RDOS board votes to continue to allow jumping off KVR Bridge in Ok Falls

Kelownians strip down to their skivvies for self-love

Social media influencer tours Canada to promote body positivity

RCMP, fire department investigating suspicious fire at Penticton bar

An interior fire broke out at the Pirate’s Cove Beach House on July 7 at approximately 2:30 a.m.

Most Read