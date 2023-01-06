Chase RCMP are looking for a suspect involved in a hit and run on Jan. 1, 2023. The vehicle involved was a white pickup truck with damage on the front passenger side. (File photo)

Hit and run in Shuswap damages fence, second vehicle

Chase RCMP looking for white pickup truck with damage on front passenger side

Chase RCMP responded to a call about a hit and run that caused significant damage to a property on New Year’s Day.

Officers were called to a property on Pine Street in Chase and determined that a white pickup truck was travelling northbound around 3 a.m. when it veered off the road to the right, reported Sgt. Barry Kennedy in a media release. The truck slid across a front yard, hitting shrubs and plants before crashing into a fence. The fence broke and a vehicle parked in a neighbouring yard was damaged.

The driver drove the truck out of the yard and fled the scene, continuing north on Pine Street, Kennedy said.

The truck is described as white with a lift kit and a canopy or box in the truck bed. It will have damage on the front passenger side and likely will also be damaged underneath.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Chase RCMP at 250-679-3221.

