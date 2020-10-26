Hit and run kills dog, severely injures West Kelowna man

The car was abandoned but police could not locate its driver

(Instagram/Matty Rebman)

(Instagram/Matty Rebman)

UPDATE: 11:30 a.m.

The man recovering in hospital after a hit and run that killed his dog has been identified through social media as Matty Rebman.

In hopes of identifying the driver who hit him, a friend of Rebman’s posted to the Kelowna Alert Facebook group for assistance. According to that post, Rebman is suffering a broken leg, as well as fractures to his ribs, neck and back.

Attached to the post is an Instagram post from Rebman, in which he makes a plea to the person responsible.

“To the guy who hit me with their car and killed my best friend, please turn yourself in.”

ORIGINAL STORY:

The West Kelowna RCMP is investigating a serious hit and run collision that killed a dog and seriously injured a man on Oct. 25.

Police said just after midnight on Oct. 25, they received a report of a hit and run in the 1300-block of Hudson Road in West Kelowna. The blue sedan involved in the collision did not stop at the scene and was abandoned by its driver at the intersection of Hudson and Concord Roads.

Officers attended both locations, with the RCMP Police Dog Services conducting a search, but the driver could not be located.

The 35-year-old pedestrian was rushed to the hospital in serious condition. According to the RCMP, his dog died due to its injuries while he remains in the hospital recovering from his injuries.

Police seized the vehicle and the investigation is ongoing.

“We wish to commend all those who called police immediately and stopped to provide assistance and comfort to the pedestrian who lay injured in the roadway,” Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy said.

“We are now encouraging anyone who witnessed the collision unfold to contact police immediately with your information. Furthermore, if any motorist has any dash camera footage or homeowner with surveillance video of the event, they are urged to contact the West Kelowna RCMP immediately.”

If you witnessed the collision, call the West Kelowna RCMP at 2500-768-2880. For anonymous tips, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Twila Amato
Video journalist, Black Press Okanagan
Email me at twila.amato@blackpress.ca
Follow me on Twitter

