Hockey champions meet

Barry Trotz, former head coach of the Stanley Cup champion Washington Capitals, greets Cosmo Wilson, who captained the Vernon Watkin Motors Mustangs to the provincial Pee Wee AA hockey championship in March, during the Vernon Tigers-South Okanagan Flames junior lacrosse playoff game Monday night at Kal Tire Place. Trotz, who left the Caps to sign with the New York Islanders shortly after the playoff final, has made Vernon his summer residence for more than a decade. (Taylor Wilson Photo)

