Lockdown lifted at Vernon Secondary School

Vernon Secondary School was placed in a hold and secure Wednesday afternoon due to an undisclosed threat.

A letter to parents and students was issued Nov. 17 following a police presence at the school.

“Within a short period of time, the RCMP advised that the situation was under control and the additional security was lifted. Students will be making their way home, as per usual,” said Principal Ken Gatzke.

According to Gatzke’s letter, there was no direct threat to the safety and well being of students.

“If your student has questions, please reassure them that the RCMP and the school worked together to deal with the situation and ensure they were safe at all times,” Gatzke continued,” he said.

“We are proud to say all our students and staff responded appropriately and implemented the Hold and Secure in an orderly fashion.”

It is not known what threat led to the hold and secure. The Morning Star has reached out to the RCMP for more information.

Brendan Shykora

