In this photo provided by the New York Stock Exchange, traders work on the floor, Monday Feb. 22, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-(Courtney Crow/New York Stock Exchange via AP

In this photo provided by the New York Stock Exchange, traders work on the floor, Monday Feb. 22, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-(Courtney Crow/New York Stock Exchange via AP

Holding on during stock market roller-coaster was key to success, experts say

Now, stock indexes have gone on to set record highs — the S&P 500 closed above 4,000 points

When the bottom fell out of North American stock markets a year ago, few investors would have imagined how unsettled the world would remain a year later, even after a massive financial rebound.

People were in panic mode back in February and March of 2020, recalls Candice Bangsund, portfolio manager for Fiera Capital.

“Investors were liquidating their portfolios aggressively in response to the uncertainty and the unprecedented nature of the pandemic,” she said in an interview. “As a result, a lot of investors likely missed the corresponding upturn that ensued.”

When Bangsund and other market-watchers look back at the past year, a reminder for nervous investors to hang on for the long term even during the wildest market gyrations is an often-repeated takeaway.

The The Toronto Stock Market lost 38 per cent of its value in four weeks in early 2020, including three days in which it fell by more than 1,000 points. On March 23, it plunged to a low of 11,172 points.

“March was particularly crazy,” said Colin Cieszynski, chief market strategist at SIA Wealth Management. “It was hard to get a read on anything because markets were gyrating so much.

“Forget about day to day, from hour to hour.”

Unprecedented moves by global central banks to cut interest rates to rock-bottom levels and subsequent fiscal stimulus prevented a depression and provided needed support for the rebound and very lucrative market conditions that currently exist.

Investors were not expecting that type of unprecedented policy response, said Bangsund.

“The timing and the magnitude of the support completely exceeded expectations and has been a key source of that upswing that we saw through 2020.” By August of 2020, markets were well into rebound territory.

Now, stock indexes have gone on to set record highs — the S&P 500 closed above 4,000 points for the first time on Thursday — with analysts predicting continued growth throughout the year.

“At the end of the year things were actually positive and a relatively good year. Obviously it was a roller-coaster ride of a generation, or a lifetime,” said Allan Small, senior investment adviser at IA Private Wealth.

Technology led during the downturn as companies tied to people working from home prospected. Ottawa based Shopify Inc. became the most valuable company on the TSX as retailers rushed to open online versions of their stores. The technology sector also provided a defensive tool to offset declines when markets soured.

But like Bangsund, Small believes some Canadian investors missed out on the recovery by bailing out too soon or moving to defensive positions.

“I think those that bailed fully they were sorry they did. Those that hung into the market, obviously they were rewarded for doing so.”

Small said he was able to convince all of his clients to at a minimum stay the course, while many increased their investments.

“All my clients were happy they did and for those that added, they were even happier.”

The number of Canadian stock market transactions surged throughout 2020, according to monthly trading statistics from the TMX, which operates the Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange and Montreal Exchange.

The number of transactions more than doubled to 57.5 million while their value surged almost 80 per cent to $350.8 billion in March from $195.4 billion in March 2019. For all of 2020, the value of transactions increased 34 per cent to $2.5 trillion.

Similar growth was seen across North American stock exchanges, particularly from retail investors interested in technology and life sciences.

Sales of mutual funds and ETFs (exchange traded funds) also increased, although they dipped during the depth of market sell-off, according to data from the Investment Funds Institute of Canada.

The past year reinforces why people were wise to invest throughout the turmoil, said Crystal Maloney, head of equity research at CIBC Asset Management.

“If you aren’t invested during these key times of recovery, you can give up a lot of your long-term returns as we’ve seen time and time again.”

The level of trading activity is a good indication that people were positioning more defensively last year and then switched to the reopening trade in anticipation of vaccine development and inoculations, she said.

While the financial market response to the onset of the pandemic was not typical, it would have been understandable if markets had fallen even more sharply than they did, said Eric Lascelles, chief economist at RBC Global Asset Management.

“Indeed, it was a source of some frustration for savvy investors that there was not a juicier buying opportunity last spring,” he said in an email.

The stock market normally significantly overreacts to economic shocks, but this time the response was more rational than usual.

That’s because the market learned important lessons from the prior decade when equities fell too far during the global financial crisis. And this time, the pandemic was inherently artificial, with governments restricting activities and providing unprecedented stimulus that curtailed distress.

While a market rebound well in advance of the underlying economy is normal, the degree of enthusiasm was unusual so soon after a recession, he said.

“We expect further rapid growth over the next few years, and ultimately little scarring,” Lascelles said, adding that while valuations are high by historical standards, they are attractive compared with the ultra low-yield bond market.

“In other words, the risk premium enjoyed by equity-holders remain sufficiently large to make current valuations tolerable and likely sustainable.”

Ross Marowits, The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Coronaviruseconomy

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Canada’s total COVID-19 case count surpasses one million
Next story
3 Central Okanagan grocery stores report positive COVID-19 cases

Just Posted

A dapper and dashing version of the Easter Bunny paid a visit over the holiday weekend to residents at Vernon’s Heron Grove care facility. (Photo submitted)
Easter Bunny visits Vernon care home

Residents at Heron Grove delighted to get visit from a sharp-dressed Easter Bunny

Monashee Toastmasters (Lumby) secretary Marina Legare received a special award for technical support from District 21 of Toastmasters. (photo submitted)
Lumby toastmasters group keen on volunteerism

Monashee Toastmasters secretary wins accolade while on her leadership path

Easter is on Sunday, April 4, 2021. How much do you know about Easter history and traditions? (Pixabay.com)
QUIZ: How much do you know about Easter?

Put your knowledge to the test with this short quiz about Easter and its traditions

Greek House Restaurant, Lake Country. (Facebook)
Eat out in Lake Country, win a $200 prize

Your patronage at a local eatery could score you a gift certificate

Central Okanagan Search and Rescue assisted Kelowna RCMP in finding a missing woman Saturday, April 3, 2021. (Royce Sihlis photo)
New search dog helps COSAR find missing Kelowna woman

A 29-year-old woman was found safe in the Kettle Valley area Saturday morning

Lady Dia, pictured with her son Glory, is a Kelowna artist. She recently received $10,000 in funding for her podcast MoM:ents. (Twila Amato - Black Press Media)
Kelowna artist receives $10k for podcast series

The podcast will explore artistry, parenthood, and the ups and downs of both

Nicholas Kruger, well known for his comic relief and positive messages on social media, has hid gift cards all over Penticton and is posting their locations throughout the day as a way to help out local eateries. (File photo)
Restaurant gift cards hidden all over Penticton on Easter Sunday

Community advocate Nicholas Kruger partnered with eateries to create the Easter hunt

Real Canadian Superstore in Kelowna. (Google Maps)
3 Central Okanagan grocery stores report positive COVID-19 cases

Superstore in Kelowna, Shoppers Drug Mart in Kelowna and West Kelowna note cases of the virus among staff

West Kelowna Warriors forward Benjamin Woodhouse (26) fends off a check from Salmon Arm defenceman William Lavigne to beat goalie Owen Say during B.C. Hockey League pod action at Vernon’s Kal Tire Place Saturday, April 3. The Warriors edged the Gorillas 2-1. (Tani Quan Photography)
West Kelowna Warriors open BCHL pod play with win over Salmon Arm

Late goal from Carter Wilkie gives Warriors a 2-1 decision at Vernon’s Kal Tire Place

A controlled burn on PIB land got a bit out of control briefly, lighting a neighbouring tree on fire on Saturday night, April 3. But in the end, it was all OK. (Brennan Phillips Western News)
Controlled burn on Penticton Indian Band ignites concern on social media

At one point, the burn did catch a tree on fire but otherwise, it went as planned

People line up at a COVID-19 testing clinic Wednesday, March 24, 2021 in Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
Canada’s total COVID-19 case count surpasses one million

Some provinces have introduced stricter public health measures in a bid to contain the spread of variants

An arena worker removes the net from the ice after the Vancouver Canucks and Calgary Flames NHL hockey game was postponed due to a positive COVID-19 test result, in Vancouver, on Wednesday, March 31, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Seven more Vancouver Canucks added to NHL’s COVID protocol list

The news comes as B.C. set a record for positive cases Saturday with 1,072 new infections

Kelowna Fire Department fire truck. (Capital News file)
Firefighters knock down early-morning balcony blaze in Kelowna

The fire has been deemed accidental in nature

An Interior Health nurse administers Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines to seniors and care aids in Kelowna on Tuesday, March 16. Photo: Phil McLachlan/Kelowna Capital News
B.C. sets two new daily records with latest COVID-19 cases

1,018 cases for April 1 to 2 and 1,072 cases for April 2 to 3

Most Read