The Kelowna International Airport experienced many delays and cancellations over the holidays because of weather conditions. (Brittany Webster/Capital News)

The Kelowna International Airport experienced many delays and cancellations over the holidays because of weather conditions. (Brittany Webster/Capital News)

Holiday rush slows down at Kelowna’s airport as majority of bags picked up

YLW’s operations are almost fully on-time after the holiday rush

Over the course of the last few weeks, airports around the province were overwhelmed by intense winter storms and thousands of holiday travellers.

Kelowna International Airport (YLW) was also affected as the city dealt with snowfall and -25 C temperatures the week before Christmas.

“When I look at the airport operations themself, those things went very well,” YLW airport director Sam Samaddar told Capital News. “Through the various storms, our teams did a great job keeping the runway open and available for aircraft to use.”

Because the weather affected the majority of the province, including Vancouver International Airport (YVR), many people had their flights delayed or even cancelled.

“What we don’t control of course is the transit of aircraft through various communities,” said Samaddar. “What we saw for our airport was quite a few flight cancellations which then results in passengers having to be re-booked or in some cases, some passengers never did make it to their destination.”

Because of this, YLW had 90 per cent of aircraft during that week first before the holidays off-schedule, Sammaddar said, meaning they were delayed.

The airports and airlines are two sides of the coin that have to work together when dealing with delays, which can be a challenge when there are many flights delayed because of weather and various other possibilities.

“You have to look at it as an ecosystem that has to work in contest together so there’s no point in blaming one side of the other,” said Samaddar. “Flight schedules can get delayed for many reasons. During winter peaks, you don’t have any surplus capacity. When things do go sideways due to whatever those reasons may be, there’s much less capacity to recover from it.”

With the many delays, cancellations, and rescheduling, many travellers’ bags didn’t make the flights with their passengers and arrived later, causing luggage to be scattered across various airports, including YLW. During these last few days as the holidays come to a close and people return home and to work, many people are being reunited with their bags.

“There are actually very few bags left,” said Samaddar. “The airlines have done a good job over the weekend, overnight cleaning that up. There are a few bags but some of them are either on their way or connecting with the owner of those bags.”

With the weather being consistently cloudy with no precipitation in Kelowna over the last few days and for the rest of the week, the airport operations were almost completely on-time on Tuesday.

READ MORE: First charges laid after multiple arrests in Kelowna police standoff

READ MORE: Thief steals Kelowna bylaw vehicle, busted by off-duty Mountie

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Air TravelAirportairportsKelownaOkanaganTravel tips & advisoriesWinter

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Boil water notice for Grindrod rescinded
Next story
Kelowna Rail Trail attackers found, one in custody

Just Posted

Christine Burwell takes the throne as Kniven Cadden and Braydon Gauthier race the TP 4 UR PP to the finish line in the Lumby Outhouse Races Monday, Feb. 21, 2022 at the Salmon Trail. The second annual Lumby Outhouse Race is set for Sunday, Jan. 22. (Morning Star - file photo)
Lumby Outhouse Races to flow from Bessette Street

Enderby mayor and council presented longtime grocery store owner Seng Phung with a Lifetime Civic Merit Award on Monday, Jan. 2, 2023. (City of Enderby photo)
Enderby honours longtime grocery store owner, volunteer

A precautionary boil water notice for customers on the Grindrod Water Utility issued in late December has been rescinded as of Jan. 4. (File photo)
Boil water notice for Grindrod rescinded

The Summerland Steam rallied from a 2-0 deficit to beat the North Okanagan Knights 4-3 in overtime as the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League resumed its 2022-23 schedule Tuesday, Jan. 3, in Summerland. (Jenna Fochler file photo)
Summerland Steam rally to melt North Okanagan Knights’ hearts