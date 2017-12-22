Home destroyed by blaze

Trailer goes up in flames on Okanagan Indian Band

A trailer went up in flames on Okanagan Indian Band land Thursday evening

Firefighters were called out shortly after 7 p.m. to the blaze at 9531 Highway 97 (north of the race track towards Falkland).

“It was fully involved when we got there,” said OKIB Fire Chief Dave Lawrence. “She burnt really quick.”

The occupant was able to escape the blaze unharmed but lost all of his possessions in the fire.

Lawrence estimates the damange of the 30-40 foot trailer to be around $40,000.

Crews did manage to save a nearby trailer, which was also occupied.



