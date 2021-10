A home fire started around 8 a.m. at a mobile home park in Lumby on Oct. 30, 2021. (Anna Clarke photo)

A home fire broke out at the Valleyview Mobile Home Park in Lumby Saturday morning, Oct. 30.

According to witnesses, the fire started at around 8 a.m. The occupant of the home got out safely, while the cause of the fire and how much damage the home sustained is not yet known.

