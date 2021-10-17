Home owner suffers burns in non-suspicious West Kelowna garage fire

A picture of a garage on fire at 2210 Horizon Drive in West Kelowna. (Photo: Dave Oglivie) A picture of the garage on fire at 2210 Horizon Drive in West Kelowna. (Photo: Dave Oglivie) Garage fire. West Kelowna Fire Department.

UPDATE:

West Kelowna fire crews arrived on scene to find a detached garage in a fully-involved blaze.

According to assistant fire chief Brent Watson, intense flames and heat from the burning garage, which was filled with tires, electronics and motorcycles, ignited an adjacent car, torched the sides of two travel trailers and a shed.

The primary residence also suffered damage to siding, yard furniture and ornamental trees. While two neighbouring homes had the siding melted off.

Crews were able to control and suppress the fire using multiple hose lines.

Watson explained, the property owner has insurance, but did suffer a minor burn attempting to extinguish the fire.

The fire is not suspicious and is currently under investigation, although it is likely electrical in nature.

UPDATE: 3:41 p.m.

Crews are putting out a structure fire at 2210 Horizon Drive in West Kelowna.

In a video sent to Black Press, a firefighter could be seen putting out the remainders of the fire from underneath a car. Smoke is billowing out of the car in the video.

Crews can be seen putting out a fire in West Kelowna that was reported at approximately 3 p.m. today. Smoke could be seen from downtown Kelowna according to eyewitnesses earlier today. #Kelowna #WestKelowna pic.twitter.com/FvDYv3IZKl — Paula Tran 陳寶拉 (@paulatr12) October 17, 2021

The incident was reported at approximately 3 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 17. Eyewitnesses reported seeing smoke from Lake Okanagan in downtown Kelowna.

—

Original

A garage is on fire at 2210 Horizon Drive in West Kelowna.

The incident was reported at approximately 3 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 17. Smoke from the fire can be seen from downtown Kelowna according to eyewitnesses. Emergency crews are on the way.

Smoke can be seen from the lake in downtown Kelowna. (Photo: Scott Amis)

More to come.

