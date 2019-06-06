Homeless carts cause frustration in Vernon

Downtown businesses upset over lack of attention from bylaw

Some downtown Vernon businesses are fed up with shopping carts cluttering sidewalks, streets and public areas.

A cart overflowing with dozens of bags and a dolly attached carrying a fridge was left on the road on the corner of 33rd Street and 34th Avenue, impeding traffic Thursday morning.

“Despite calls from several businesses to bylaw and police non emergency, the cart has been there for several hours, disrupting traffic and pedestrian crossings,” said one area employee. “No one is willing to touch it.”

The cart remained for three hours before someone, dressed with a hood over his head, came to retrieve it.

“When we called bylaw about it at 9:30 they told us they had been receiving calls about it all morning… yet no one dealt with it.”

Homeless and drug issues in downtown Vernon and surrounding areas are increasingly becoming a concern for businesses and residents.

The City of Vernon recently held a town hall meeting to discuss such issues.

See: Solutions offered, emotions high at Vernon town hall meeting

Some have even taken matters into their own hands to deal with issues. After the wheels were stolen off a jeep at Swan Lake Motors, the owner went to the homeless camps and found the wheels himself.

See: Vernon man retrieves stolen wheels from homeless camp

