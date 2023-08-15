An outreach team for the Union Gospel Mission in Vancouver has been working in the city’s Downtown Eastside to ensure people are aware and are prepared to cope with the latest heat spike across parts of B.C. A tarp is seen draped between a building and a shopping cart to provide shade from the sun in the Downtown Eastside of Vancouver, on Saturday, May 13, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Homeless, impoverished at risk during B.C. heat wave, advocates warn

Daytime temperatures expected to reach up to 37 C in Vancouver

The ten hottest communities in Canada were all located in British Columbia on Monday and forecasters expect the sizzling temperatures will continue for at least a few more days across the province’s Interior.

The Fraser Canyon communities of Lytton and Lillooet both broke the 40 C mark on Monday, with Lytton reaching 41.4 C and Lillooet slightly behind, while the southern Okanagan community of Osoyoos was expected to join the 40-plus club by the end of the day.

Environment Canada says 20 communities from Vancouver Island to the Cariboo, southern Interior and southeastern B.C., set heat records on Monday and with high humidity, it warns many towns and cities could feel hotter than 40 C.

The conditions are a concern for the B.C. Wildfire Service, which says a cold front from the northwest is due Thursday and will hit the high-pressure system bringing all the heat, creating strong winds, dry lightning and the potential to add to the province’s already challenging wildfire season.

Roughly 380 wildfires are currently burning in B.C., with 162 considered out of control.

The weather office says overnight lows across southern B.C. didn’t dip much below 20, further complicating the wildfire situation while adding to the risks facing elderly or vulnerable people who can’t escape the ongoing heat wave.

An outreach team for the Union Gospel Mission in Vancouver has been working in the city’s Downtown Eastside to ensure people are aware and are prepared to cope with the latest heat spike across parts of B.C.

Mission spokeswoman Nicole Mucci says those who are experiencing mental illness, homelessness or who have chronic health conditions are most at risk of illness and death during such heat waves.

