Homeless man arrested after assaulting Vernon race volunteer

Course markers behind incident in Kalamalka Lake Provincial Park race

A 59-year-old man was arrested after allegedly assaulting a race organizer on Sept. 11, while setting up at Kalamalka Lake Provincial Park.

Shortly after 1 p.m., the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP responded to the park after calls of the assualt came in.

As volunteers and organizers were setting up the 100-kilometre race and placing markers to outline the course, the man, of no fixed address, began removing the race markers.

“During setup, two volunteers encountered a male removing markers from the course and when confronted, the male suspect allegedly became confrontational and assaulted one of the volunteers,” Const. Kelly Brett said.

Const. Brett said the race organizers had permission from BC Parks to utilize flags to setup the track.

The victim sustained no physical injuries during the incident.

The homeless man was arrested and faces possible assault charges.

READ MORE: Sagmoen publication ban lifted

READ MORE: Mobile needle exchange considered in Vernon

@caitleerach
Caitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Cooperative approach urged to resolve B.C.’s forest crisis
Next story
Intelligence director charged was aiding FBI probe at time of arrest: RCMP commissioner

Just Posted

Homeless man arrested after assaulting Vernon race volunteer

Course markers behind incident in Kalamalka Lake Provincial Park race

Sagmoen publication ban lifted

The publication ban on the voir dire of Curtis Sagmoen was lifted by Justice Alison Beames Tuesday

Cooperative approach urged to resolve B.C.’s forest crisis

Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce calling on elected officials to set aside differences and find solutions

East Coast comedian Ron James bringing ‘Full Throttle Tour’ to Okanagan

James is at work on the first draft of his first book, ‘All Over the Map’

Public opinion at play for new indoor rec centre in Vernon

Feasibility study has begun into potential new centre

VIDEO: Prosecutors to consider charges in human-caused 2017 B.C. wildfire

RCMP forwards results of its investigation into Elephant Hill fire to Crown counsel

Bear killed in Kimberley after chasing girl, wreaking havoc on town

This particular brown-coloured bear has been the subject of many calls this summer; very food habituated, CO says

RDOS board remuneration, expenses come to $500,000

Costs presented in Statement of Financial Information

Cooperative approach urged to resolve B.C.’s forest crisis

Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce calling on elected officials to set aside differences and find solutions

Shuswap Dungeons and Dragons Club on a roll

Unanticipated public interest prompts additional campaigns at Salmon Arm library

Summerland Ornamental Gardens holds fall plant sale

Event will be held Saturday, Sept. 21

Police investigate after intoxicated teens clash with security at B.C. fair

18-year-old woman arrested and RCMP looking at possible assault in Victoria-area fall fair incident

Salmon Arm RCMP see upswing in thefts of, and from, vehicles

Police report thieves prowling at night, entering unlocked vehicles

RCMP investigating thefts from Shuswap mail boxes

Salmon Arm residents with compromised boxes asked to pick up mail at post office

Most Read