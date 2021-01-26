Kelowna seen from the top of Knox Mountain. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News file)

Homeownership unattainable for many Kelowna residents

Single-person and single-parent households often have limited options when it comes to housing

Homeownership is out of reach for many Kelowna residents, according to a regional housing needs assessment compiled by the Regional District of Central Okanagan (RDCO).

The assessment states median income couples in Kelowna, while often able to afford an average-priced condo for less than 30 per cent of their income, find townhouses and single-family dwellings out of their reach. For median income single-parent or single-person households, the report found there are no affordable homeownership options based on average pricing.

As far as rentals go, the report states couple households can typically afford to rent all housing types in Kelowna but lone-parent households can only afford bachelor or one-bedroom housing units. There are no affordable rentals for single-person households, the report stated.

The report states the number of people over the age of 65 is expected to grow, a population particularly vulnerable to housing unaffordability.

The RDCO is expecting almost 60,000 more people to move into the region by 2036, resulting in the demand for approximately 26,000 housing units. A good chunk of the units needed to address the housing issues is expected to be multi-unit housing, such as apartments and townhouses.

The B.C. government mandated that municipalities and regional governments across the province must complete housing needs assessments by April 2022, and once every five years subsequently. The city, while having completed a similar assessment in 2017, was forced to use one compiled in November 2019 by the RDCO as its report didn’t meet provincial requirements due to it taking place before the legislation change.

The RDCO report was presented to Kelowna council on Monday (Jan. 26), allowing the city to meet the provincial requirement.

READ MORE: ‘Roadmap out of COVID-19’: Innovate BC’s program helping businesses recover

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com

@michaelrdrguez
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Central Okanagan Regional DistrictCity of Kelowna

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Water service down for Vernon residents along 34th Street
Next story
Vernon pulls trigger on goose cull

Just Posted

The Vernon Jubilee Hospital’s annual Light a Bulb campaign raised $340,000 for hospital equipment. (VJHF photo)
Vernon hospital campaign lights up with $340K

Community comes through for annual Vernon Jubilee Hospital Foundation Light a Bulb campaign

Crews are repairing a water main break along 34th Street in Vernon Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. (City of Vernon photo)
Water service down for Vernon residents along 34th Street

Crews are repairing a water main break and expect service to be down for 2-3 hours

Vernon has agreed to a goose cull to control the over-populated invasive species making a muck of area parks and beaches. (Morning Star file photo)
Vernon pulls trigger on goose cull

City asking neighbours to also help control over-population of geese

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP impounded a car after the driver was caught doing 113 km/hr in a 50 zone. (RCMP image)
Vernon car impounded after going 113km/hr in a 50km/hr zone

RCMP caught speeder near Village Green Mall at 5 a.m.

(Pixabay)
‘Roadmap out of COVID-19’: Innovate BC’s program helping businesses recover

CEO Raghwa Gopal said the tech sector is here to help brick and mortar businesses

Rolling seven-day average of cases by B.C. health authority to Jan. 21. Fraser Health in purple, Vancouver Coastal red, Interior Health orange, Northern Health green and Vancouver Island blue. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control)
2nd COVID vaccine doses on hold as B.C. delivery delayed again

New COVID-19 cases slowing in Fraser Health region

A woman wearing a protective face mask to curb the spread of COVID-19 walks past a mural in Victoria, B.C., on Monday, Dec. 7, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Marissa Tiel
Five big lessons experts say Canada should learn from COVID-19:

‘What should be done to reduce the harms the next time a virus arises?’ Disease control experts answer

A Vancouver Police Department patch is seen on an officer’s uniform as she makes a phone call. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Vancouver man calls 911 to report his own stabbing, leading to arrest: police

Officers located the suspect a few blocks away. He was holding a bloody knife.

Kelowna seen from the top of Knox Mountain. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News file)
Homeownership unattainable for many Kelowna residents

Single-person and single-parent households often have limited options when it comes to housing

A second employee at Penticton’s Superstore has tested positive for COVID-19 in recent days, both employees last worked Jan. 21, 2020. (Google Maps)
Second Penticton Superstore employee tests positive for COVID-19

Both employees last worked Jan. 21

Penticton fire crews quickly put out a small blaze at a home on Duncan Ave. E Monday night. (Mike Biden photo)
South Okanagan house fire sends one to hospital

The fire at the Duncan Place home was cooking related

A Kelowna cannabis manufacturer has acquired another cannabis-based firm. (Black Press Media File)
Kelowna cannabis company acquires edibles manufacturer for $24.9 million

The Valens Company has acquired LYF Food Technologies

(We Animals/BC SPCA)
BC SPCA slams proposed changes to mink farm standards after 2 COVID outbreaks

Changes allow use of carbon monoxide to kill mink

LaRae Richards loads an order for deliver via Uber Eats Wednesday afternoon at Red Onion Burgers in Mountlake Terrace on May 17, 2017. (Kevin Clark / The Herald)
Uber Eats comes to Kelowna

There are more than 60 businesses on the online delivery platform

Most Read