Homes evacuated in Kelowna due to Glenmore construction site fire

A local state of emergency and evacuation order has been issued for homes near a Glenmore Road construction site that was destroyed by fire earlier this week.

An evacuation order has been issued for properties within a 300-foot radius of the site at the intersection of Glenmore Road and Union Avenue due to a crane that “poses a potential risk if it has been structurally compromised or damaged.”

A map of the properties on an evacuation order is available at cordemergency.ca. Properties affected by the the order include:

• Units 1 – 7, 115 Wyndham Crescent

• 129 Wyndham Crescent

• Units 123 – 131, 133 Wyndham Crescent

“We are working with the City of Kelowna, Emergency Management BC, WorkSafe BC, the Kelowna Fire Department and professional engineers to assess the level of risk, determine the structural integrity of the crane and mitigate the situation as quickly as possible,” said Sandra Follack, Central Okanagan Regional Emergency Program Coordinator. “Public safety is our number one priority and we are operating under an abundance of caution to ensure the safety of our residents.”

Traffic closures also remain in effect.

Glenmore Road will be closed between Cross and Scenic Road, as well as Union Road which will be closed between Wyndham Crescent and Valley Road.

Pedestrian walkways on both roads will also be blocked. Sidewalks on Glenmore between Cross and Scenic and on Union between Glenmore Road and Snowsell Street North will be closed.

Traffic in the area will be directed to connecting roads. Signage and personnel will help direct traffic.

The closures will remain in effect until further notice.

