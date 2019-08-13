HomeSense opened its doors in Vernon for the first time on Tuesday at 9 a.m. (Brendan Shykora)

HomeSense welcomes first Vernon customers

HomeSense can now be found across from Value Village in the north end shopping centre

Shoppers lined up around the corner as HomeSense held its grand opening in Vernon on Tuesday morning.

It was a warm welcoming by those who showed up early to be among the first to browse the aisles when the doors finally opened at 9 a.m.

Staff said a long shower of applause welcomed the home decor retailer to the city.

By noon the aisles of the store—and the parking lot outside—were packed, with a steady stream of people still flowing in.

The 18,000-square-foot building sits at 5700 24 Street across from Value Village in the north end shopping centre.

The store’s hours are 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., Monday through Saturday, and 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sundays.

HomeSense has more than 120 locations across Canada, including a store in West Kelowna that opened on April 9.

Brendan Shykora
