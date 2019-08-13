HomeSense welcomes first Vernon customers

Shoppers lined up around the corner as HomeSense held its grand opening in Vernon on Tuesday morning.
It was a warm welcoming by those who showed up early to be among the first to browse the aisles when the doors finally opened at 9 a.m.
Staff said a long shower of applause welcomed the home decor retailer to the city.
By noon the aisles of the store—and the parking lot outside—were packed, with a steady stream of people still flowing in.
The 18,000-square-foot building sits at 5700 24 Street across from Value Village in the north end shopping centre.
The store’s hours are 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., Monday through Saturday, and 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sundays.
HomeSense has more than 120 locations across Canada, including a store in West Kelowna that opened on April 9.