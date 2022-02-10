Hometown Hero: Amanda McFarlane of BrainTrust Canada

For the last 10 years, Amanda McFarlane has dedicated her life’s work to support the community

The Kelowna Capital News is looking to tell the story of those Unsung Heroes who go above and beyond to make the community great.

Whether that is someone who clears a driveway, volunteers at the food bank or goes an extra mile at their job, we want to let Kelowna know about these shining stars.

Going through any sort of brain injury is a traumatic experience but Kelowna’s Amanda McFarlane does everything she can to get her clients what they need.

McFarlane has been at BrainTrust Canada in Kelowna for 10 years and has made her way up to become the Interim CEO. In that role, she keeps the organization moving forward and works with a team of 12 across many different areas to make sure every client’s needs are not only met but exceeded to provide the best for them.

BrianTrust Canada is a non-profit organization that’s dedicated to meeting the needs of people affected by brain injury and finding the specific rehabilitation and recovery needed for each client. They also help with brain injury prevention and education.

During McFarlane’s time, she has done everything she can to provide for each client, no matter how unique the scenario is. She not only does everything she can for her clients but for her staff as well.

She managed to increase her efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic, as she worked to make sure every client and staff member felt even safer and supported than before.

Her co-workers describe her as resilient, creative, hardworking, supportive, and genuine. Clients feel they’re very lucky to have her and they show this as they often stop by the office following their treatment to catch up and remind her of the impact she has made on them.

“She leads from her heart, which sets an amazing example for the staff who she notes work alongside her,” said co-worker Erika McLean. A statement that was echoed by all of her co-workers.

If you would like to nominate a member of the community that you think is a “hometown hero,” send an email to edit@kelownacapnews.com.

