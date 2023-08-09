(Nicholas Lorne Epp/Facebook)

(Nicholas Lorne Epp/Facebook)

Homicide charges laid in death outside of Kelowna nightclub 1 year later

There was an altercation between two men outside the Liquid Zoo nightclub on August 12, 2022

Charges have been laid in a homicide that happened on a downtown Kelowna street a year ago.

RCMP say that Matthew Reimer has been charged with manslaughter in the death of Nicholas Epp outside the Liquid Zoo nightclub on August 12, 2022.

READ MORE: Chilliwack man confirmed as Kelowna homicide victim

Reimer is set to appear in court within 24 hours.

The investigation is ongoing and before the courts, therefore, no additional information will be released at this time.

RCMP is asking any witnesses, or anyone with information about this case, who has not yet spoken to police to call the detachment at (250) 762-3300 and reference file number 2022-50738.

READ MORE: Late night Kelowna orchard fire deemed suspicious

@GaryBarnes109
gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitterand subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Breaking NewsHomicideKelownaRCMP

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
People flee into ocean to escape wildfires at popular Hawaii tourist town
Next story
‘Canada needs to step it up’ to prevent youth from vaping, says Kelowna researcher

Just Posted

Vernon Courthouse. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
Direct to trial for North Okanagan murder case

A boil water advisory has been put in effect in Killiney Beach. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth and food preparation until further notice. (Black Press file photo)
Okanagan district sets water advisory for Killiney Beach

Alishia Lemp
Motel murder trial date set in Vernon

BC Wildfire Service map
New wildfire sparked near Mabel Lake in North Okanagan