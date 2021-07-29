Police tape is shown in Toronto Tuesday, May 2, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

Homicide investigators in New Westminster after 1-year-old dies

Details are scarce from both New Westminster police and IHIT

Homicide investigators are heading to New Westminster after the death of a one-year-old child.

Police responded to a call of an unresponsive indant in the 1300 block of 5th Avenue at about 4:20 a.m. on July 24. An initial investigation by New Westminster officers determined there to be suspicious circumstances around the deaths so the Integrated Homicide Investigative Team was called in to assist.

Homicide detectives are speaking with the family and friends to ascertain the specifics around what happened. Local support services have also been engaged.

“The hurt caused by these kind of deaths are amplified when the victim is so young,” says Sgt. David Lee. “We are working diligently to find answers to help the healing process for all those affected.”

As there is no ongoing public safety issue or investigative need, no names or further details are being released.

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-877-551-4448 or email ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

