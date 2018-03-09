Hope on horizon for Good Food Box

There is hope on the horizon for the Good Food Box program.

The Food Action Society of the North Okanagan, which oversees the program, announced last week it was shelving the program that provides fruits-and-vegetables at reduced costs throughout the region due to a drastic decline in users.

Township of Spallumcheen Coun. Christine Fraser, a longtime volunteer with the program, said Friday the original program organizers, as well a core group of volunteers, are working hard to have the Good Food Box back in operation for April.

“We will know by early next week for sure,” said Fraser. “We have a couple of charitable organizations that are willing to help us continue in the short term while we try to form our own charitable organization so that something like this will not happen again.”

The program, which had been in operation since 2000, was terminated without notice, said Fraser.

“We are looking at the business model of the organization so that it more accurately reflects the needs of the program and the people who rely on their monthly Good Food Box,” she said. “We are in the process of securing funding for this year and are looking at applying for a grant opportunity that is open until the end of March to help us build our organization.”

Spallumcheen business Hytec – A Kohler Company has come through with a substantial donation toward the program.

“When something that does so much good for people in the community comes forward looking for help, it’s the right thing to do,” said Deborah Fox, in human resources with Hytec, of the company’s donation.

The Regional District of North Okanagan board unanimously requested the Food Action Society of North Okanagan provide the original Good Food Box founders with all the information necessary to continue the program, and offered to help to ensure that the program continues with minimal disruption.