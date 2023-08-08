Hoping for more rain than wind, crews continue to take on blaze outside Kamloops

The Ross Moore Lake wildfire has been burning for over 3 weeks now

The Ross Moore Lake wildfire outside Kamloops is expected rain and wind on Tuesday, Aug. 8. (BC Wildfire Services)

Despite some cooler weather in the area, the forecast could cause issues for BC Wildfire Services as they continue to battle the Ross Moore Lake wildfire south of Kamloops.

The blaze, which sits at 6,245 hectares as of midday on Tuesday, Aug. 8, has now been burning for more than three weeks.

On Tuesday, temperatures in the area are expected to top out at 28 degrees with a 40 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon. While precipitation is a good thing to help crews battle the blaze, wind in the area is going to be 20-40 km/h, making the fight more difficult. The winds could cause the increased fire activity. Humidity is also expected to increase up to 40 per cent.

Despite smoke continuing to be visible from Kamloops as well as Highway 5 and 5A, Environment Canada’s special air quality statement has ended.

The wildfire is now within two kilometres of Lac Le Jeune and despite increased fire activity at the west and southwest flanks, there is currently no danger to Lac Le Jeune Provincial Park.

On Tuesday, crews are battling the east side of the blaze with a direct attack and continue to be on structure patrols. The direct attack is from Summerville Lake south towards Peter Phillips Road. Helicopters are continuing bucket support in the area, while heavy machinery on the northwest flank is expected to be completed today.

Heavy machinery is also being used on the west side of the fire, heading south towards Fred Lake. Ground crews are working with the heavy machinery to patrol and use hand ignitions to secure the west flank. The southwest guard is also becoming stronger because of retardant being dropped in the area.

If required, structure protection crews have also created a plan if the blaze were to reach Lac Le Jeune.

The same evacuation orders and alert that were put in effect on Friday, July 28 remain in place.

The Ross Moore Lake wildfire is one of 13 wildfires of note and one of 420 active fires in the province.

