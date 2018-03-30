Jorg Engel of Maple Leaf Spirits pours a sample of one of he and wife Anette’s products for BC NDP leader John Horgan whomade a visit to the Naramata Road distillery last year. Western News file photo

Horgan to make announcement during South Okanagan trip

Premier John Horgan is making stops in Penticton and Oliver on April 3.

Premier John Horgan will be touring the South Okanagan on Tuesday, April 3 and will be making an announcement in Penticton.

Horgan will be at Lakeridge Homes (1091 Railway St.) in Penticton on Tuesday at 9:15 a.m. to, according to a media advisory, make an announcement that will benefit people living in manufactured homes.

Later that day, Horgan will join Lana Popham, Minister of Agriculture, and Miles Prodan, president and CEO of the B.C. Wine Institute, to kick off B.C. Wine Month. They will be touring Tinhorn Creek Winery in Oliver at 3:30 p.m.

