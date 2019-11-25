Horse drawn carriage rides through Armstrong’s winter wonderland

Horse Drawn Okanagan saw more than 1,700 guests from around the world in 2018

Horse Drawn Okanagan is bringing magic back this holiday season for the third annual sleigh ride events.

“Each year we have seen an increase in ticket sales and overall interest in our activities with Horse Drawn Okanagan,” event organizer Kelly MacIntosh said.

“We welcomed 1,700 guests last Christmas, with visitors from all over the world, many who have never seen a draft horse in person,” she said. “Then to go for a sleigh ride through the snow, pet the horses and take a selfie with them — it was really heartwarming the way people connected with our horses.”

This year, the bigger and better event will see more time slots added at the larger venue in Spallumcheen, near Armstrong, McIntosh said.

Nestled at the end of a country road, Ottercrest Farms overlooks 70 acres of hay fields, guaranteeing beautiful views for guests, new and returning.

“We have added some afternoon sleigh rides on weekends for those who don’t want to drive at night time or as an activity before a Christmas dinner or staff party,” McIntosh said.

“Our goal is to provide an old-fashioned outdoor Christmas activity with family, friends, and colleagues, and share an authentic experience with our draft horses.”

The event, which runs Dec. 21-24; 26-29, offers fun for the whole family. Pony rides have been added to the Saturday and Sunday roster for the children and families can visit the miniature horses and goats.

Some proceeds from the event in winter wonderland will go to support the Okanagan Boys and Girls Club, which provides programming for youth, families and community.

“We are happy to have partnered with some amazing local businesses in the form of sponsorship this year,” McIntosh said. “Rellish Transport Services, Bannister Honda, Graphic Enterprises and Wicom Solutions are all contributing to the event, which in turn, supports the Boys and Girls Club.”

“This is what Christmas is all about,” she said.

Guests are encouraged to purchase their tickets in advance at ticketseller.ca or by contacting 250-549-7469. Tickets run $17.50 for adults, $10 for kids under 12 and there is free admission for those three and under.

