Teams compete in a chuckwagon race at the Calgary Stampede in Calgary, Monday, July 12, 2010. A horse has died from an injury that occurred during a chuckwagon race at this year’s Calgary Stampede. Stampede officials confirm something happened to the animal about halfway around the track during Wednesday evening’s second heat of the Rangeland Derby. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Horse euthanized after injury in Calgary Stampede chuckwagon race

The horse is the second one to die during this week’s Rangeland Derby

A horse has died from an injury that occurred during a chuckwagon race at this year’s Calgary Stampede.

Stampede authorities confirm something happened to the animal about halfway around the track during Wednesday evening’s second heat of the Rangeland Derby.

Officials determined the horse suffered a fracture in its left front leg and a decision was made to euthanize the animal because there was no treatment option.

The horse is the second one to die during this week’s Rangeland Derby.

A 14-year-old gelding collapsed on Monday, but results of a necropsy have not been released.

The Calgary and Vancouver humane societies have strongly criticized the chuckwagon races, but the Stampede says all competing horses are microchipped, tracked for exertion and rest periods and inspected by a veterinary team before racing.

The Canadian Press

